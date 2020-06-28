How to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea live – stream the FA Cup quarter final

The FA Cup is back, with Leicester City vs Chelsea arguably being the most promising fixture for the quarter-final round.

To make sure you don’t miss out on this excellent knockout tie, we’ve produced a guide explaining how to watch the match on any device, wherever you are. We’ve got the kick-off time, channel and more for you right here.

Leicester City vs Chelsea kick-off time

The game kicks off at 16:00 BST today, June 28. This follows straight on from the Sheffield United v Arsenal FA Cup fixture, with the Leicester City vs Chelsea build up starting at 15:30.

How to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea in the UK

This FA Cup tie will only be available on BT Sport 1 or via the BT Sport app, so you’ll need to be a BT Sport customer in order to watch.

If you’re keen to watch the match but are yet to subscribe to BT Sport, you can buy a BT Sport Monthly Pass. This will get you through the rest of the Premier League season, with 20 games exclusively live on BT Sport. The pass will work with a variety of devices, including you phone, TV, laptop, tablet or games console.

Leicester City vs Chelsea match preview

Just days after beating Manchester City and helping Liverpool secure the Premier League title, Chelsea are back in action and heading up to Leicester to face Brendan Rodger’s team.

With Brendan Rodger infamously losing out on the Premier League title due to a Chelsea loss back in 2014, there’s little doubt he will be itching to get revenge by knocking Frank Lampard and co out of the FA Cup.

That will be a tough ask though, with Chelsea on a hot streak of form after beating both Aston Villa and Manchester City since the Premier League restart. In the same time frame, Leicester have failed to secure a single win.

Leicester City and Chelsea have already faced each other twice this season, with both results ending up as draws. And with Leicester still a point better than Chelsea in the Premier League, they will clearly be no push over for this encounter – Jamie Vardy can punish anyone on his day.

