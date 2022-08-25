How to keep photos private on an iPhone

Want to keep your iPhone photos private? Here is the easiest way to do exactly that.

One of the best things about having a smartphone is how many photos and videos you can keep on hand, with many smartphones offering up hundreds of gigabytes of data – ideal for anyone who wants to store as many photos as possible.

However, if you take a lot of pictures and screenshots then you may find that you need to keep some of those images hidden away. Whether it’s a screenshot of the present you’ve bought for a friend’s birthday or a particularly embarrassing selfie, it can be helpful to keep your photos hidden away without having to delete them.

If you’re interested in learning how you can keep some of your photo or video content private on your iPhone then make sure to keep on reading.

What we used

We used an iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 15

Step

1 Open up your Photos app Unlock your iPhone and open the Photos app to start the process. Step

2 Find the photo you want to hide Go into your photo albums and find the photo or video that you want to hide. Step

3 Tap on the Share button Once you have tapped on the picture you want to hide, click on the Share button from the menu at the bottom of the screen. It lives on the far left-hand side. Step

4 Tap on the Hide button A new drop-down menu will appear when you tap on the Share button. From the menu, tap on the button that says Hide. Step

5 Press Hide Photos You will be prompted with a small notification. If you’re happy and want to hide the photo you have selected simply tap on the Hide Photos button.