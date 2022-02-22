 large image

How to join Twitter Spaces

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Back in 2020, Twitter launched Spaces as its answer to the growing live audio format popularised by apps like Clubhouse. 

Spaces have no time limit, no limit on the listener count and can support up to 13 speakers at a time, including the host and two co-hosts. 

So, how do you join one? Scroll down to discover more about Twitter Spaces, including how to join a Space and what features you can access when you’re there. 

How to join Twitter Spaces 

When Spaces first launched, users needed to be logged into a Twitter account to use the feature. While this is no longer a necessity now that users can share Spaces via links, you’ll still have a much easier time finding a Space to join when logged in as Twitter highlights the Spaces your friends have joined in your feed.

Here’s how to join a Twitter Space on iOS or Android…

What you’ll need:

  • An iOS or Android device with the Twitter app installed
  • You can also use a PC to join, but you won’t be able to create your own Spaces this way 

The Short Version: 

  1. Find a Space 
  2. Tap on the Space 
  3. Hit Start Listening 
  4. Explore features like emoji reactions and request to speak 
  5. Leave the Space when you’re done listening – that’s it! 

How to join Twitter Spaces

  1. Step
    1

    Find a Space to join

    You can find Spaces linked in tweets, in your DMs or in a purple circle at the very top of your timeline. You can also see a longer list of live Spaces in the Spaces tab at the bottom of your feed. Twitter Spaces tab

  2. Step
    2

    Tap on the Space

    This will present you with a preview of the host(s) and who is listening. Tap on a Twitter Space

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Start Listening

    You’ve just joined a Space. You can stop here if you want!Join a Twitter Space

  4. Step
    4

    Tap the Guests icon to see who else is in the Space

    This will show you a complete list of the host, co-hosts, speakers and listeners. See guests in a Twitter Space

  5. Step
    5

    Choose whether you want to see captions

    To toggle captions on and off, tap the three dot menu, choose Adjust Settings and select View Captions. Toggle captions in a Twitter Space

  6. Step
    6

    Tap the Request icon to speak

    The Request icon looks like a microphone. Hit this and wait if you’d like permission to speak in another person’s Space. Request to speak in a Twitter Space

  7. Step
    7

    Tap the heart icon to send reactions

    Tap the icon to see the five emojis you can use as reactions. These include a heart, a laughing face, clapping hands, a peace sign and a wave. Send reactions in a Twitter Space

  8. Step
    8

    Share the Space with your friends

    Tap the Share icon at the top of the Space to get a link you can send to your friends and followers. Share a link to a Twitter Space

  9. Step
    9

    Tap Leave to exit the Space

    When you’re ready to go, hit the red Leave icon in the top right corner. Leave a Twitter Space

Troubleshooting

Can you join a Space on desktop?

Yes, you can join a Space on the desktop version of Twitter, but you can’t currently start your own Space there.

Can people see me in a Space? 

Yes, Twitter Spaces are public, so anyone can join a Space and anyone in a Space can see your name and profile picture when you join it. Your followers will also see the Space along with your account at the top of their timelines when you’re listening in to one.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

