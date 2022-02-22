Back in 2020, Twitter launched Spaces as its answer to the growing live audio format popularised by apps like Clubhouse.

Spaces have no time limit, no limit on the listener count and can support up to 13 speakers at a time, including the host and two co-hosts.

So, how do you join one? Scroll down to discover more about Twitter Spaces, including how to join a Space and what features you can access when you’re there.

How to join Twitter Spaces

When Spaces first launched, users needed to be logged into a Twitter account to use the feature. While this is no longer a necessity now that users can share Spaces via links, you’ll still have a much easier time finding a Space to join when logged in as Twitter highlights the Spaces your friends have joined in your feed.

Here’s how to join a Twitter Space on iOS or Android…

What you’ll need:

An iOS or Android device with the Twitter app installed

You can also use a PC to join, but you won’t be able to create your own Spaces this way

The Short Version:

Find a Space Tap on the Space Hit Start Listening Explore features like emoji reactions and request to speak Leave the Space when you’re done listening – that’s it!

How to join Twitter Spaces Step

1 Find a Space to join You can find Spaces linked in tweets, in your DMs or in a purple circle at the very top of your timeline. You can also see a longer list of live Spaces in the Spaces tab at the bottom of your feed. Step

2 Tap on the Space This will present you with a preview of the host(s) and who is listening. Step

3 Tap Start Listening You’ve just joined a Space. You can stop here if you want! Step

4 Tap the Guests icon to see who else is in the Space This will show you a complete list of the host, co-hosts, speakers and listeners. Step

5 Choose whether you want to see captions To toggle captions on and off, tap the three dot menu, choose Adjust Settings and select View Captions. Step

6 Tap the Request icon to speak The Request icon looks like a microphone. Hit this and wait if you’d like permission to speak in another person’s Space. Step

7 Tap the heart icon to send reactions Tap the icon to see the five emojis you can use as reactions. These include a heart, a laughing face, clapping hands, a peace sign and a wave. Step

8 Share the Space with your friends Tap the Share icon at the top of the Space to get a link you can send to your friends and followers. Step

9 Tap Leave to exit the Space When you’re ready to go, hit the red Leave icon in the top right corner.