How to install the watchOS 9 beta on your Apple Watch

Want to install the latest beta for watchOS on your Apple Watch? These are the steps that you need to follow to enjoy the newest features.

During its recent Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple officially unveiled watchOS 9 – the next software update for compatible Apple Watch devices, bringing with it a bevy of features including more in-depth sleep tracking and heart rate zones during workouts.

While a general release version of watchOS 9 won’t be available for some time, it is possible to download the unfinished beta version right now. If you want to hop on board the beta then these are the steps you need to follow.

What you’ll need

An Apple Watch 4 or later

An iPhone 6s or later

The short version

Download the Apple Developer app from the App Store

Go to Account, tap ‘Enroll Now’, and sign in with your Apple ID

Complete your details and pay £78.99 ($99 in the US)

Open the Apple Developer portal and sign in

Tap ‘Install Profile’ to get the latest developer beta

Open the ‘Watch’ app and tap ‘General’

Tap ‘Software Update’ and install the watchOS 9 beta

Step

1 Download the Developer app from the App Store Open up the App Store, and search for Developer. Then, download the app so you can get started. Step

2 Go to Account, tap ‘Enroll Now’, and sign in with your Apple ID Once the app has been installed, tap on the Account tab at the bottom and choose ‘Enroll Now’. You’ll have to sign in with your Apple ID at this point. Step

3 Complete your details and pay £78.99 You’ll then be given the option to sign up for the Program, but you will have to pay up £78.99 ($99 in the US) to be able to do this. Step

4 Open the Apple Developer portal and sign in Having agreed to the terms, now you need to open up the Apple Developer portal and sign in to get access to the beta. Step

5 Tap ‘Install Profile’ to get the latest developer beta You then need to tap the ‘Install Profile’ option in order to download it, and reboot your Apple Watch when asked to do so. Step

6 Open the ‘Watch’ app and tap ‘General’ To locate the watchOS update, you’ll have to tap on the ‘Watch’ app to open it. Once the app is onscreen, simply tap on the ‘General’ tab to be brought into the settings for the Apple Watch. Step

7 Tap on ‘Software Update’ thereafter and you should see the watchOS 9 beta appear on the screen. Tap ‘Download and Install’ to initiate the install process, which, upon completion should mean that your Apple Watch is now running the developer beta for watchOS 9.