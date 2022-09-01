How to install the Google Assistant on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Even though it runs Google’s Wear OS 3 platform, the Galaxy Watch 5 doesn’t have the Google Assistant included right out of the box. Here are the steps required to get it installed.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Samsung’s latest mainline wearable and one of its best features is the ability to activate a digital assistant hands-free by using a wake word or by long-pressing on the device’s home button.

By default, Samsung’s very own Bixby takes centre stage here, but we found the whole experience to be a lot better when switching over to Google Assistant.

The only problem is that despite what you may think, the Google Assistant isn’t readily available as soon as you take the watch out of its box. Instead, there is a process to follow in order to get the software installed and set up as your default assistant. Luckily, we’ve signposted the whole thing right here.

What you’ll need:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The short version

Go to the Google Play Store

Search for Google Assistant

Tap the download button

Go to the settings menu

Tap on ‘Apps’,‘Choose default apps’ then ‘Digital assistant app’

Tap ‘Default app’ then select Google Assistant