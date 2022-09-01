 large image

How to install the Google Assistant on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Thomas Deehan
Buyers' Advice Editor

Even though it runs Google’s Wear OS 3 platform, the Galaxy Watch 5 doesn’t have the Google Assistant included right out of the box. Here are the steps required to get it installed.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Samsung’s latest mainline wearable and one of its best features is the ability to activate a digital assistant hands-free by using a wake word or by long-pressing on the device’s home button.

By default, Samsung’s very own Bixby takes centre stage here, but we found the whole experience to be a lot better when switching over to Google Assistant.

The only problem is that despite what you may think, the Google Assistant isn’t readily available as soon as you take the watch out of its box. Instead, there is a process to follow in order to get the software installed and set up as your default assistant. Luckily, we’ve signposted the whole thing right here.

What you’ll need:

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The short version

  • Go to the Google Play Store
  • Search for Google Assistant
  • Tap the download button
  • Go to the settings menu
  • Tap on ‘Apps’,‘Choose default apps’ then ‘Digital assistant app’
  • Tap ‘Default app’ then select Google Assistant

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the Google Play Store

    Swipe up from the homescreen and find the Google Play Store in your app library.

  2. Step
    2

    Search for ‘Google Assistant’

    Using either the onscreen keyboard, swipe recognition or voice commands, you’ll need to find Google Assistant within the Play Store.

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the download button

    Wait for the app to finish downloading before moving to the next step.

  4. Step
    4

    Go to the Settings menu

    Go back to the homescreen and swipe up once more, this time looking for the Settings app which uses a cog as its icon.

  5. Step
    5

    Tap on ‘Apps’, ‘Choose default apps’ then ‘Digital assistant app’

    Once in the settings menu, you’ll have a scroll down a bit to find the ‘Apps’ section and to follow the instructions above.

  6. Step
    6

    Tap ‘Default app’ then select Google Assistant

    Bixby should already be set as the default assistant when you come to this menu for the first time.

Troubleshooting

How can I set-up hands-free activation?

Go to ‘Settings’, tap ‘Google’ then ‘Assistant’ and then follow the instructions to set-up wake word activation on your Galaxy Watch 5.

How can I assign the Google Assistant to a function key?

Head to ‘Settings’, scroll down and tap ‘Advanced features’ then ‘Customise keys’ and select the function you want from the ‘Home Key’ options.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan
Buyers' Advice Editor
author icon

