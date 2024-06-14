How to install macOS Sequoia Developer Beta on your Mac or MacBook

Apple has lifted the lid on macOS Sequoia, the next big software update coming to Macs later this year – but you don’t need to wait that long to try it out.

That’s because Apple has already released an early macOS Sequoia Developer Beta, allowing app developers to ensure their apps play nicely with the new software ahead of a larger rollout sometime in autumn. While you need an Apple Developer account to access the beta, you no longer need to pay for a premium developer account to do so.

That means that, if you’re tempted, you could install the macOS Sequoia Developer Beta on your Mac or MacBook right now – but be warned, as an early beta, there will likely be bugs and other glitches and, as such, you shouldn’t install this on your main bit of kit.

It’s also worth backing up your Mac ahead of time in case anything goes wrong during the installation, or if you want the option of downgrading back to macOS Sonoma in future.

What you’ll need:

MacBook Air (2020 or later)

MacBook Pro (2018 or later)

iMac (2019 or later)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac Pro (2019 and later)

Mac Studio (2022 and later)

Mac Mini (2018 and later)

An Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account

The Short Version

Associate your Apple ID with an Apple Developer account. Open System Settings. Click General in the left-hand navigation. Click Software Update. Click the i icon next to Beta Updates. Select macOS Sequoia Developer Beta from the drop-down menu. Click Upgrade Now to install the beta update.