How to install the iPadOS 18 developer beta on your iPad

Apple kicked off WWDC 2024 with the reveal of the next big update to hit the iPad, iPadOS 18, alongside iOS 18, macOS Sequoia and more. But did you know you can already install iPadOS 18 on your iPad?

It might not be the final release of iPadOS 18 – that’s not due until later this year – but if you’re curious, you can install the iPadOS 18 developer beta on your iPad right now. The best part? You no longer need a paid Apple Developer account to access the beta.

We should warn you: the iPadOS 18 beta will likely be buggy, especially the software’s first iteration, so installing it on your primary iPad is not advisable.

With that all said, here’s how you can install the iPadOS 18 developer beta on your iPad right now.

What you’ll need:

An iPad running iPadOS 16.4 or later

An Apple developer account (free)

The Short Version

Log in with your Apple ID at developer.apple.com. Back up your iPad. Open the Settings app. Tap General. Tap Software Update. Tap Beta Updates. Tap iPadOS 18 Developer Beta. Tap Download and Install.