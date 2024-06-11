How to install the iOS 18 developer beta on your iPhone

Apple might’ve only revealed iOS 18 at WWDC this week, but it’s already available to download on your iPhone – as long as you’re a developer, that is.

As with the iOS 17 developer beta, it’s much easier to install the iOS 18 developer beta than previous entries in the iOS collection thanks to a handy toggle in the Settings app on your iPhone.

Before we go any further, it’s worth emphasising that the iOS 18 beta will likely be buggy and is not designed to be used on your primary device. It’s primarily there for developers to update their apps in time for the launch of iOS 18 later this year, but given that you no longer need a paid developer account to access it, dedicated fans can also dabble a little early.

With all that said, here’s how you can install the iOS 18 developer beta on your iPhone.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 16.4 or later

An Apple developer account (free)

The Short Version

Sign in with your Apple ID at developer.apple.com. Back up your iPhone. Open the Settings app. Tap General. Tap Software Update. Tap Beta Updates. Tap iOS 18 Developer Beta. Tap Download and Install.