How to download iOS 18: Get the latest iPhone update now

Over three months after Apple’s announcement at WWDC24, iOS 18 is now finally available to download on compatible iPhones.

iOS 18 promises heaps of new features including icon customisation, huge updates to the Messages app, including support for RCS and the ability to schedule messages for later, and perhaps the most exciting: Apple Intelligence.

Apple’s new generative AI toolkit, Apple Intelligence includes lots of new tools that will begin rolling out in the UK later this year, such as a new and improved Siri, Writing Tools and Chat-GPT integration.

While iPhone XRs and later will run iOS 18, only the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 series will support Apple Intelligence.

If you’re keen to get your hands on the new update, keep reading to learn how to download iOS 18 on your iPhone.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone XR or later (for an in-depth look at what’s required for an upgrade visit our guide on the iOS 18 system requirements)

At least 50% battery, or 20% if you’re actively charging

The Short Version

Open the Settings app Tap General Tap Software Update Tap Download and Install