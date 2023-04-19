 large image

How to install the Android 14 beta right now

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Google still hasn’t officially showcased Android 14 in any detail, but it has revealed an Android 14 preview with Android developers already able to install the first Android 14 beta on supported Google Pixel smartphones. The best part? Android fans can also join in on the fun.

It should go without saying that early betas like this will almost certainly have a few bugs here and there, and we at Trusted Reviews don’t recommend installing the beta on the phone you use every day. But, if you’ve got an old Pixel 4a 5G gathering dust in a drawer, why not give the new software update a spin?

If you’re interested in trying out Android 14 ahead of release later this year, here’s how to install the Android 14 beta right now. 

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  1. Go to the Android Beta for Pixel website.
  2. Log in to the Google account you use on your phone.
  3. Enrol your phone into the beta program by clicking opt-in and agreeing to T&Cs.
  4. Go to the System Update menu on your Pixel phone.
  5. Download and install the Android 14 beta update. 

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the Android Beta for Pixel website

    If you’re keen to try out the Android 14 beta right now, your first port of call should be to sign up for the beta program. To do that, simply head to the Android Beta for Pixel website and sign in with the same Google account that you use on your Pixel smartphone. Android beta website

  2. Step
    2

    Find your phone

    Once you’ve logged in, scroll down to the ‘Your eligible devices’ section to see which Pixel phones tied to your account can run the beta. Scroll through the list and find the Pixel you want to install the beta on. Find your phone under eligible devices

  3. Step
    3

    Opt in to the Beta process

    Once you’ve found your phone, click the Opt in button to review and accept the terms and conditions. To proceed with your decision, click Confirm and enrol. Opt in to Android 14 beta

  4. Step
    4

    Go to the System Update menu on your Pixel

    On your Pixel smartphone, head to the System Update menu. This can be found by heading to Settings > System > System Update. You should now see the Android 14 beta ready to install – if not, try restarting your phone to force a refresh.System update menu on Pixel

  5. Step
    5

    Download and install the Android 14 beta

    From here, simply tap Download and Install to get the latest Android 14 beta update onto your phone.

    Depending on the Pixel phone in question, the size of the download can range from 1.8GB to 2.3GB, so we’d recommend making sure there’s plenty of space for the download on your phone, and it’d probably be worth connecting to a fast Wi-Fi network too. 

    Once downloaded, your phone will restart to install the update, after which you’ll be able to enjoy some of the new features and functionality of Android 14 – though likely with a few bugs here and there. Download and install beta

Troubleshooting

Can I go back to Android 13 once I’ve updated to the Android 14 beta?

Yes. If you find the Android 14 beta too buggy for your tastes, simply head back to the Android Beta for Pixel site, scroll down to eligible devices and click the Opt out button next to your Pixel. You should then see a fresh install of Android 13 ready to go on your smartphone. 

Does the first Android 14 beta have all the new features?

Considering Google is yet to fully reveal Android 14 – that’ll happen at Google I/O in May – it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the early Android 14 beta won’t have access to every feature from day one, though they’ll likely appear in subsequent releases in the next few months. 

Can non-Pixel phones install the Android 14 beta?

Unfortunately not – the beta is currently limited to select Google Pixel smartphones.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

