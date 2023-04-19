Google still hasn’t officially showcased Android 14 in any detail, but it has revealed an Android 14 preview with Android developers already able to install the first Android 14 beta on supported Google Pixel smartphones. The best part? Android fans can also join in on the fun.

It should go without saying that early betas like this will almost certainly have a few bugs here and there, and we at Trusted Reviews don’t recommend installing the beta on the phone you use every day. But, if you’ve got an old Pixel 4a 5G gathering dust in a drawer, why not give the new software update a spin?

If you’re interested in trying out Android 14 ahead of release later this year, here’s how to install the Android 14 beta right now.

What you’ll need:

The Short Version

Go to the Android Beta for Pixel website. Log in to the Google account you use on your phone. Enrol your phone into the beta program by clicking opt-in and agreeing to T&Cs. Go to the System Update menu on your Pixel phone. Download and install the Android 14 beta update.