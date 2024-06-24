Struggling to read text on your MacBook? If you often find yourself squinting while using your computer then you should know that you can increase the size of your text to make reading easier.

Keep reading to follow our step-by-step guide and learn how to increase the size of the text on your MacBook.

What you’ll need:

A MacBook

The short version:

Open System Settings in the Apple menu

Select Accessibility in the side panel

Choose Display

Select Text Size

Adjust the slider accordingly

Select Done

How to increase the text size on a MacBook Step

1 Open System Settings in the Apple menu We’ll be demonstrating the steps with macOS Sonoma. To learn how to increase the text size on an older version of macOS, scroll down to the Troubleshooting section of this guide.



In the top left corner of your screen, you’ll see the Apple logo. Click this once and the Apple menu will appear, as shown here. Then click System Settings which will open up the app.



Alternatively you can select the System Settings app from your Launchpad.

Step

2 Select Accessibility in the side panel Once the System Settings app is open, click Accessibility in the side panel. You may need to scroll down to find this.

Step

3 Choose Display Underneath the Vision subheading, you’ll find the Display option. Click here. Step

4 Select Text Size Underneath Text you’ll see an option for Text Size, although you may need to scroll to find this. Step

5 Adjust the slider accordingly To make the text larger, press and hold on the slider and drag it towards the right. Alternatively, you can simply press on the different notches of the scale.



Be sure to test out a few different options, as you’ll see a preview of each size (as shown here). Your preferences won’t be saved until the next step.

Step

6 Select Done Once you’re happy with your new text size, select Done. This will save your preferences and set this text size across all compatible apps.