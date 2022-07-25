Want to give your photos more punch? The easiest way to do this is to increase the saturation in an image editing app. Here’s how to do it in Photoshop.

Playing with the saturation slider allows you to make the colours in an image more vivid or toned down for a less intense look. You can use the tool to your advantage by bringing attention to your subject, muting a distracting element of your image or just giving your photos an overall boost.

Read on to learn how to increase the saturation of an image in Photoshop.

What you’ll need:

Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open your image in Photoshop Click Image Click Adjustments Choose Hue/Saturation Drag the saturation bar to the right until you’re happy with the result Click OK

How to increase saturation in Photoshop Step

1 Open your image in Photoshop This can be any image you want to increase the saturation on. Step

2 Click Image You can find this option in the menu bar. Step

3 Click Adjustments Or hover over this option. Step

4 Select Hue/Saturation This will trigger a pop-up window with the saturation settings. Step

5 Drag the Saturation bar to the right This will increase the saturation. You can also drag it to the left to lower the saturation. Step

6 Hit OK This will apply your changes.