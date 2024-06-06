How to identify apps draining your smartphone battery

Smartphone battery life continues to be a hot topic in 2024 despite huge advances in power efficiency and battery tech over the past few years. So how can you stop your battery from draining so quickly?

Chances are, there’s an errant app that’s hogging your phone’s battery, making it drain quicker than it’s supposed to. Thankfully, if you’ve got an Android device, there’s an easy way to identify these troublemaking apps and stop them in their tracks.

So, if you’d like to regain control of your apps and stop them from needlessly draining your battery in the background, here’s how you can do it on an Android smartphone.

Editors note: We’re using a Motorola Edge 50 Ultra with stock Android 14 for this tutorial. Some custom Android skins, like Samsung OneUI and Honor MagicOS, may have a slightly different Settings app layout, but the process remains broadly the same.

What you’ll need:

An Android smartphone

The Settings app

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Tap Battery. Tap Battery Usage. Identify which apps are active most often. Tap the app, and tap Force Stop to close it.