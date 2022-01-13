How to play Fortnite on iPhone and iPad once again

Fortnite will soon be playable on Apple iPhone and iPad devices again, despite there being no let up in Apple’s ongoing war with Epic Games.

While Epic’s developer account remains suspended and Fortnite off the App Store as a standalone game, there’s now a new way to enjoy the battle royale phenomenon.

The return comes via a loophole, of sorts, thanks to the Nvidia GeForce Now streaming service, which is available on iOS through a web app and Apple’s Safari browser. Right now that’s the only way streaming services can launch efficiently on iOS/iPadOS devices, without dealing with a load of App Store red tape.

Today, Nvidia made a new streaming version of Fortnite mobile available to play on GeForce Now via a closed beta test. This version is optimised with touchscreen controls, meaning you shouldn’t miss the native version too much. Bluetooth gamepads are also compatible.

In a post on the Nvidia website, the company said it was encouraging sign-ups to join the waitlist, with invitations limited. You’ll also need to sign up for an Nvidia account, but you won’t need a paid GeForce Now subscription in order to play.

“Register now for free for a chance to play the new touch-control version of Fortnite for mobile, all delivered through the cloud!” Nvidia writes.

“You could be one of the first to access this limited closed beta to help us test out the new streaming experience on iOS Safari and Android mobile devices. The new touch-control version means you can jump in and start playing right away with just the screen and your fingers, no gamepad or keyboard/mouse are needed.”

You can sign-up for the waitlist here, with invites going out later in January. Right now the beta is listed as limited, but Nvidia isn’t saying how long it will last.

It comes with Apple appealing a court ruling in Epic’s favour that compels the iPhone maker to offer different forms of in-app purchases within the app, other than its own. Until that is resolved, we can’t see Epic’s developer account being restored any time soon.