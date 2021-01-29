How to watch WandaVision episode 4 on Disney Plus today

The Disney Plus original series WandaVision is well underway, as MCU fans get ready for episode 4 on Friday morning. Here’s how to watch Marvel’s WandaVision episode 4 on Disney Plus on Friday.

After the wacky double-episode premiere on January 15, things began to open up a little bit in episode 3 last week, and we’re ready for the series to really get into its stride with the fourth instalment of the 9-episode first season.

How to watch WandaVision on Disney Plus

So, it’s quite simple really. Disney Plus is the only place to watch WandaVision. If you sign up now you’ll be able to watch the first three episodes of WandaVision before this week’s episode lands at 8am in the UK on Friday morning. Once the episode has aired, it’ll be available on demand with all of the others.

If you’re yet to sign-up for Disney Plus, we’re afraid there are no longer any free trials available to new viewers. You’ll need to pony up £5.99 a month, or £59.99 a year.

As well as WandaVision, you’ll also get all the movies from the MCU, as well as a massive array of Disney, Pixar and Star Wars content to delve into. There’s Fox programming like The Simpsons and all the nature programming you can shake a stick at from National Geographic.

As well as all that, Disney Plus has a huge content drop coming from the Star network, which brings loads of top notch archive content like The X-Files, Grey’s Anatomy, 24, Family Guy, Scrubs and Sons of Anarchy. All that ought to keep you going for a while, right?

What is WandaVision?

The series centres on ‘Scarlet Witch’ Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) initially living out an alternate reality (as they’d have to be if you were paying attention during Phase 3 of the MCU) as a married couple in 1950s American suburbia. Without giving too much away, the super-powered couple soon realise that all is not as it seems. There’s already been a couple of cliffhangers already and episode 4 promises to open things up even more.