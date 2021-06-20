How to watch Wales vs Italy: Can Bale and co. secure Euro 2020 last 16 spot?

How to watch Italy vs Wales at Euro 2020: Enjoy full coverage of Wales vs Italy in Group A on TV and online, for free.

Pizza or a bit of Welsh lamb for Sunday dinner? Italy and Wales square off this evening with both teams more-or-less guaranteed progress to the knockout stages.

Wales enjoyed a famous victory over Turkey on Wednesday night, with a late Connor Roberts’ goal sealing a 2-0 win after Gareth Bale’s penalty miss set up a nervy finish.

The Italians have been imperious thus far, earning maximum points for convincing wins over Switzerland and Turkey. Mancini’s men have established themselves among the favourites with two dominant displays.

The Italians are through and the last 16 and it would take a near miracle for the Welsh not to join them thanks to the four points they have already amassed.

Both managers may choose to rest some players here. Wales know a point gets them through in second place. We wouldn’t be banking on this game to keep us awake after a big Sunday lunch to be honest. Anyway…

Wales vs Italy kick-off time

Wales vs Italy kicks off at 5:00pm UK time on Sunday June 20. The game will be played at the iconic Stadia Olympico in Rome. We’re not sure of the fairness of some teams playing all their games at home, in front of fans, while Wales had to schlep out to bloody Baku, but that’s UEFA for you.

How to watch Wales vs Italy live on TV and online

ITV has the rights to Wales vs Italy on Sunday night. Coverage starts at 3:55pm UK time on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately there’s no 4K coverage from ITV, but at least you don’t have to look at Gary Neville and Roy Keane in additional detail. However, here’s how to watch the Euro 2020 in 4K. It’s also not too late to grab the best 4K TV to watch the football.

Watch the Euros with a VPN

As always, when watching content online, we’d recommend using a VPN to protect your privacy. Here you’ll find our guide to the best VPN available for web browsing and streaming. Among the services we recommend are Express VPN, and Nord VPN, but there are plenty of others to choose from.