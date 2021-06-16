Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Turkey vs Wales at Euro 2020 – live stream on TV and online

How to watch Turkey vs Wales at Euro 2020. The Welsh kick off against Turkey at 5pm BST in a match that’s close to a must-win for Robert Page’s team. Here’s how to watch Turkey vs Wales live online.

Wales left it late to salvage a point against Switzerland in their opening Euro 2020 match, but given the team’s last fixture will see them up against hot favourites Italy, Bale and company really need to get something from Turkey this evening.

The match will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, and both teams will be looking to avoid wilting in the scorching 31-degree heat. Due to the geography, Welsh captain Gareth Bale has already said the team is treating it as an away fixture, and the aim is to silence the estimated 30,000 Turkish supporters expected to attend. By contrast, just 400 Welsh fans are expected to have made the cross-Europe journey.

Here’s how to watch Turkey vs Wales.

Turkey vs Wales in Group A will be played at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan on Wednesday 16 June, and will kick off at 5pm UK time.

Turkey vs Wales will be shown on BBC One, with coverage kicking off at 4pm UK time. You can watch the match online for free via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and via the BBC Sport mobile app.  

The majority of the BBC’s matches, including Turkey vs Wales, will be broadcast in 4K assuming you have a compatible set, and don’t object to a minute’s delay. Here’s how to watch Euro 2020 in 4K. And if you’re yet to make the upgrade, be sure to read our guide to the best 4K TVs before taking the plunge.

When watching anything online, a VPN – like Express VPN or Nord VPN –  can help protect your privacy. Read our guide on the  best VPN available for web browsing and streaming if that’s something you’re concerned about.

