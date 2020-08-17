How to watch the NBA Playoffs in the UK for free – channel guide, League Pass trial and more

The NBA Playoffs are finally here tipping off with four first-round match-ups getting started today. We’ve got Utah Jazz vs the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks. Our guide has everything you need to know to watch the NBA Playoffs in the UK.

NBA Playoffs 2020 UK tip-off time

The four first round on August 17 ties start at the following times:

Utah Jazz vs the Denver Nuggets – 6:30pm BST

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors – 9:00pm BST

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers – 11:30pm BST

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers – 2:00am BST

How to watch the NBA Playoffs in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to the NBA in the UK and shows one game today. Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena with coverage starting at 9:00pm UK time.

If you’re not you’re not a full Sky subscriber, you can grab Now TV Sky Sports pass. These passes come in daily, weekly and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast. See the widget below to gander at the latest deals for Now TV.

The rest of the games will air on NBA League Pass in the UK. The good news is, you can get a free seven day trial of the service and then it’s a one-off fee for the entirety of the Playoffs, starting at £42.99. You can head to watch.NBA.com to sign up.

NBA Playoffs 2020 preview

The NBA restarted its season in a “bubble” in Orlando, Florida at Walt Disney’s Wide World of Sports. Despite some early scepticism, the NBA has done a magnificent job in getting back to the action. After some games to finalise the playoff positions, we’re finally ready to get two the business end of the season.

The two Los Angeles teams, the Lakers and Clippers are favourites to bring the Larry O’Brien trophy back to their shared Staples Center, while the Milwaukee Bucks are favourites to come out of the Eastern Conference.

However, the unusual setting and the lack of home court advantage could be somewhat of a leveller and throw-up some surprises. The Portland Trailblazers scraped into the playoffs in dramatic fashion with Damian Lillard showing some incredible form since the restart. They could cause a huge shock by dumping out LeBron James and the Lakers in the first round.

In the Eastern Conference, it’s similarly open, with Toronto, Boston and Miami all expected to give reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks a hell of a fight for a spot in the finals.

Each playoff series remains a 7-game series, so we’ve got weeks of games still to come, in what promises to be the most unique and intriguing playoff series of all time.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …