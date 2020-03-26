Huawei is set to launch its brand-new P40 series of flagship smartphones and if you’re working from home then watching the live stream is a great way to spend a few hours.

After the fantastic Huawei P30, we’re excited about what the Chinese company has up its sleeve for us next. Even though the phone won’t have access to Google services, it’ll still run Android, and we’re sure it’ll have an impressive camera array and the powerful 5G-capable Kirin 990 chipset.

Here is everything we know about the Huawei P40 including specs, rumoured price and more

When is the Huawei P40 launch?

Huawei’s live stream will kick off on Thursday March 26 at 13:00 GMT and 14:00 CET. We’ll be bringing you live news as it happens.

The event will be streamed in six different languages: English, Spanish, French, Italian, Arabic and Russian.

How to watch the Huawei P40 launch

Huawei was initially set to launch its next flagship phone series, the P40, at an event in Paris, France. This would have mimicked the launch of the P30 from last year.

However, the event will now be completely virtual and streamed on the brand’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels. Click the links below to access it on your favourite service.

What can we expect from the launch?

While Huawei used an event last month to show off the MateBook X Pro laptop, a new tablet and smart speaker, this event will surely be focussed entirely on the Huawei P40. We’ll see how it manages to cope without GMS, likely hear a lot about the Huawei App Gallery and learn specific specs around the camera and battery life.

It also looks like they’ll be multiple versions of the P40 – in a similar vein to the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra – each with a strong focus on the camera.

We should also learn pricing and release dates for the devices.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…