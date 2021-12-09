The Game Awards 2021 is set to take place tonight, celebrating the very best games to launch this year, while also looking to the future with a number of new game reveals for 2022 and beyond.

Geoff Keighley will be hosting the awards, and has reportedly claimed that 40 to 50 games could feature at the show, including those we already know about as well as a few surprise reveals.

But how can you watch the Games Awards 2021 live? We’ve provided all of the details below:

How to watch the Game Awards 2021

You’ll be able to watch the Game Awards 2021 for free on various platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and even TikTok. We’ve embedded the YouTube video below so you can watch it right here.

The show will kickstart at 8PM ET, which unfortunately means it will start at 1am GMT here in the UK. That means you’ll have to stay up pretty late to watch the Games Awards 2021 if you’re a Brit.

We know that’s probably not practical, so we’ll make sure to cover all of the biggest news on Trusted Reviews on Friday morning. So if you’re intrigued to see what gets announced, make sure to check out our site tomorrow.

But what kind of game reveals should you expect? We already know we’re going to get a deeper look at multiple upcoming games, including Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

We also know that the mysterious ‘The Matrix Awakens’ tech demo will be unveiled, after it popped up on the PlayStation and Xbox stores a couple of days ago, allowing users to pre-download it ahead of the event.

During last year’s show, games such as Perfect Dark, Evil Dead: The Game, Loop Hero and the next entry in the Mass Effect series were unveiled. Rumours suggest we could be in for a bigger show this year, with the likes of Breath of the Wild 2 touted. But we can’t know for sure until Geoff Keighley takes to the stage.