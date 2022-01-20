How to watch the full Yellowjackets series in the UK

Here’s how you can stream Yellowjackets, the psychological drama with a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes in the UK.

Yellowjackets only hit our screens in November last year but it’s already garnered a hoard of interested fans that can’t wait to dig their teeth into the recently announced second season.

But if you’re a little late to the game and want to check out this show for yourself, we’ve created this little guide that will tell you where you can watch the first season, as well as a quick spoiler-free rundown of what you should expect.

How to stream Yellowjackets in the UK

The only place you’ll be able to find all the episodes without a contract subscription is through Sky’s Now service.

If you’re not already subscribed to Now, the Entertainment Membership does offer a free trial for seven days. If you don’t think you can finish the whole season in a week, or you’ve already used up your free trial, you can subscribe properly for £9.99 a month.

How many episodes of Yellowjackets are there?

There is only one season of the show and it consists of 10 episodes. While they were first broadcast weekly, the whole series is now up to binge and get through at your leisure.

What happens in Yellowjackets season one?

As previously mentioned, we won’t be spoiling anything about season one, so you can read on safely if you haven’t seen it yet.

Yellowjackets is a Showtime Orginal Series that follows a group of talented female soccer players. On the way to nationals, their plane crashes and they are abandoned in the remote northern wilderness.

The story isn’t linear, and we jump back and forth between the teenagers on the island and the adults that are trying to deal with their trauma years later.

You can check out the trailer for the first season of Yellowjackets just below:



The story can be a bit gruesome and dark, so while this won’t be for everyone, any fans of psychological horror will be pleased with the amount of mystery that’s set up right from the first episode.