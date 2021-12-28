How to watch The Book of Boba Fett: What time does the first episode drop?

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett Premiere: The latest Star Wars spin-off show features the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett. Here’s how to tune into episode one.

Here’s the thing. No-one knew The Book of Boba Fett was going to be a thing until it was revealed as part of the incredible finale of The Mandalorian Season 2.

Hell, until the Mandalorian season one, no-one even knew whether the celebrated bounty hunter was even alive, after seemingly slipping into the Sarlaac pit in Return of the Jedi almost 40 years ago.

Alas, he lives and is back on our screens with his own show, a spin-off of a spin-off called The Book of Boba Fett. So, let’s fire up that jetpack and dive into how to watch. If you’re unable to spend time with friends and family, you can watch together with Apple’s SharePlay.

The Book of Boba Fett plot and trailer

Boba Fett’s back story is absolutely integral to Star Wars lore. He was, of course, the Bounty Hunter who helped Darth Vader capture Han Solo on Cloud City in The Empire Strikes Back, and then deliver him in carbonite to Jabba The Hutt’s Palace on Tatooine.

Prior to that, his father Jango Fett was the source for the clones in the Star Wars prequels and The Clone Wars Series. When Jango met his end at the hands of Mace Windu in Attack of the Clones, little Boba (an unaltered clone of his father) was left orphaned.

He grew up to don his father’s Mandalorian arbor and become a bounty hunter in the Tatooine underworld. However, he was thought to have met his doom in Return of the Jedi. That was not the case.

When we last him saw during The Mandalorian, Boba (played by Temuera Morrison, who was the actor who portrayed Boba’s father Jango in the Star Wars prequels) he was settling into the former throne of Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine, with Fennec Shand (played by there marvellous Ming-Na Wen) stood at his side.

Boba, of course, used to work for Jabba. Instead of ruling with fear, he plans to rule with respect, according to the official trailer for the series. We’re going to see how Boba runs the planet’s seedy underbelly over the next couple of months. You can see the trailer below.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett

Disney Plus is the place to be for everything Star Wars, and The Book of Boba Fett is no different. The episodes will be aired weekly, exclusively via the streaming platform, and the Premiere is on Wednesday December 28.

Disney will drop the episode at a minute past midnight Pacific time in the United States, which is 8:01am UK time. From there, the episode will be available to watch on demand, provided you’re a Disney Plus subscriber.

You can sign up for Disney Plus now and catch up with The Mandalorian before enjoying The Book of Boba Fett. It’s £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. You can sign up below.