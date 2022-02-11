How to watch Super Bowl LVI free in the UK: Watch Bengals vs Rams live online

How to watch NFL Super Bowl LVI for free: It’s the surprise package of the Cincinnati Bengals vs the star-studded Los Angeles Rams. Here’s how you can tune-in to the action in the UK.

The biggest game in American football is back to bring down the curtain on one of the most unpredictable NFL seasons in recent memory.

The Cincinnati Bengals led by quarterback Joe ‘Cool’ Burrow will be lining up in his first Super Bowl, and Cincinnati’s first for 33 years. Standing in their way is the Los Angeles Rams, led by Matthew Stafford who joined from the Detroit Lions in the off-season and led the Rams to the second Super Bowl appearance in four years, beating the San Francisco 49er in the Conference Championships.

You’d think the Rams with all their experience and high quality players would be the ones to prevail at their home stadium on Sunday, but everyone’s been expecting the Bengals to trip up, and who is to say this young team can’t go all the way and win the Lombardi trophy.

How to watch Super Bowl LV: Kick-off time

The Super Bowl kicks off at 11:30pm UK time on Sunday February 13.

There will be pre-game coverage you can watch, starting at 11pm on BBC Two. At 11.35pm the show will switch from BBC Two to BBC One until around 3.35am on Monday morning.

The half-time show is expected to start at around 1.00am, with rappers Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar singing alongside Mary J Blige.

You can also catch the game on Sky Sports NFL from 10pm onwards on channel 407 or Sky Sports Main Event (401). Other means of watching include Sky Go or via NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass.

And if you want to watch it somewhere else, then you can sign up for NFL Game Pass now and purchase the Super Bowl Bass for just 99p. You can sign up for NFL Game Pass here

