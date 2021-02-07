How to watch Super Bowl LV free in the UK: Watch Buccaneers vs Chiefs live online

How to watch NFL Super Bowl LV for free: It’s the biggest American football game of the year with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on Patrick Mahomes’ reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s how you can tune-in in the UK.

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, the biggest day in the American sporting calendar and one of the most iconic events in world sports, with over 100 million people watching worldwide. It’s a match-up for the ages and UK viewers can tune in free!

How to watch Super Bowl LV: Kick-off time

The Super Bowl kicks off at 11:30pm UK time on Sunday February 7. However, there’s bound to be loads of pre-ample and the coverage will depend on how you choose to tune in for the game. If you’re thinking of staying up, you can expect the game to last a solid 4 hours, given the length of the half-time show and all of the post-game formalities and presentations.

How to watch Super Bowl LV: Watch Chiefs vs Buccaneers live in the UK

There’s a couple of ways to enjoy the game in the UK. The BBC is showing the game on free-to-air TV, as well as live on the BBC Sport website and within the iPlayer apps. The BBC One coverage starts at 11:30pm UK time on Sunday night.

If you want to watch a little more of the pre-amble, Sky Sports subscribers can also enjoy all the build-up on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL from 10pm UK time on Sunday night.

We don’t really see the need to pay up, but if you prefer Sky’s coverage, you can pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Pass here.

Super Bowl LV preview

This year, the intrigue is off the charts with the game’s greatest ever player Tom Brady looking for a record 7th Super Bowl ring with his new team – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccs also have the advantage of playing the game on their home field; Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Standing in the GOATs way is the man deemed to be his natural successor, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. The dynamic young quarterback is the reigning league MVP and lifted the Chiefs to the Super Bowl title last year.

Brady has never won a Super Bowl outside of the New England Patriots organisation. Doing so against the hot favourite Chiefs would further cement his legacy. A win for Mahomes could see him lay down his own marker in the quest to catch Brady. We can’t wait.