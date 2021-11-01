 large image

How to watch Succession Season 3 Episode 3

Here is how you can catch up with this weeks instalment of betrayal and lies from the Roy family in Succession Season 3 Episode 3.

Every week we’re uncovering more of the puzzle that is the Roy family and their drama; week three brings the third episode of the third season, and there’s even more to unpack this time.

You don’t have to worry, we won’t be spoiling this episode for you, but we will be telling you how you can watch it and giving a little refresher on what happened last week, just so you’re all caught up whatever new lies Logan has been spouting.

Succession Season 3 Episode 3 release date

The third episode of the third season is available to watch in the UK as of today (1 Nov), as it aired officially at 2am BST this Monday morning.

Where to stream Succession Season 3 Episode 3

Succession is sadly only available to stream on NOW in the UK, so you will need to make sure you have an active membership to catch up on all the gossip, or a friend that’s willing to share their account.

If streaming isn’t your style, however, you can catch up with Sky Atlantic for the latest episodes of Succession.

If you’re currently across the pond in the US, you can watch Succession on HBO Max, since the show is produced by the company.

What happened in Succession Season 3 Episode 2?

This episode packs in a lot of drama, and with a title like “Mass in Time of War,” it’s not surprising that this is a heated hour for the Roys.

A lot of this episode focuses on Logan’s relationship with his kids, as all four of them convene at Kendall’s to figure out if they should team up against their dad, with them ultimately chickening out at the last moment.

The family also are for once not travelling or attending any special events; we are still in the throws of the last episode and watching each character try and get the upper hand through manipulation and fear.

The theme of the kids wanting more power is being put more in the spotlight, but you’ll have to watch this weeks episode to see if Logan comes out on top, or if everyone gets ‘Judased’ in the end.

