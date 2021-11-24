 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Star Trek Discovery Season 4 in the UK now it’s not on Netflix

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

After the news that the new series of Star Trek Discovery would not be streaming on its usual UK home of Netlfix, many fans were expecting to have to wait until 2022 to catch the new series. Turns out that is no longer the case.

There was quite the uproar when Paramount announced it would be removing previous seasons of Star Trek Discovery from Netflix and not streaming the new series in the UK until it launched Paramount+ on these shores next year.

However, there’s been a reversal and it looks like new episodes will now be able to be watched here in the UK. Here are all the details you need to know.

How to stream Star Trek Discovery Season 4 in the UK

It has been confirmed that Season Four of Star Trek Discovery will be available to stream in the UK on Pluto TV, which is a free ad-supported streaming service you might not have heard of.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Black Friday discount

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Black Friday discount

The newly released Fire TV Stick 4K Max has just seen its biggest discount yet, letting you enjoy 4K streaming with better connectivity thanks to Wi-Fi 6 support.

  • eBay
  • 32% off
  • Now £36.99
View Deal

Specifically, it’ll air on the Sci-Fi channel inside the Pluto service. You can find the Pluto app on the iOS App Store, Roku, Fire Stick, Android TV, Samsung and LG TVs. The service can also be casted from a device to a Chromecast.

You’ll also be able to buy the series from digital retailers from Friday 26 November. We assume this will include stores like iTunes and Prime Video. The price of the series hasn’t been confirmed.

When is Star Trek Discovery Season 4 on in the UK?

You’ll be able to watch episodes of Star Trek Discovery on the Sci-Fi channel of Pluto TV starting Friday, November 26 at 9 PM.

Whether these episodes will be available to be watched on-demand remains to be seen.

In the USA the series streams on Paramount Plus.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Black Friday discount

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Black Friday discount

The newly released Fire TV Stick 4K Max has just seen its biggest discount yet, letting you enjoy 4K streaming with better connectivity thanks to Wi-Fi 6 support.

  • eBay
  • 32% off
  • Now £36.99
View Deal

Star Trek Discovery Episode 4 trailer

If you want to get a quick look at Discovery, there’s a trailer embedded below.

You might like…

eBay’s sneakily discounted the Chromecast with Google TV this Black Friday

eBay’s sneakily discounted the Chromecast with Google TV this Black Friday

Alastair Stevenson 8 hours ago
How to watch the new Hawkeye TV show in the UK

How to watch the new Hawkeye TV show in the UK

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
This Dyson V11 deal is our vacuum pick for Black Friday

This Dyson V11 deal is our vacuum pick for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Cheap iPhone 12 deal lets you ditch the contract

Cheap iPhone 12 deal lets you ditch the contract

Max Parker 2 days ago
How to stream Dexter: New Blood episode 3 in the UK right now

How to stream Dexter: New Blood episode 3 in the UK right now

Max Parker 2 days ago
How to stream James Bond No Time to Die in the UK right now

How to stream James Bond No Time to Die in the UK right now

Max Parker 5 days ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.