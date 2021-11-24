After the news that the new series of Star Trek Discovery would not be streaming on its usual UK home of Netlfix, many fans were expecting to have to wait until 2022 to catch the new series. Turns out that is no longer the case.

There was quite the uproar when Paramount announced it would be removing previous seasons of Star Trek Discovery from Netflix and not streaming the new series in the UK until it launched Paramount+ on these shores next year.

However, there’s been a reversal and it looks like new episodes will now be able to be watched here in the UK. Here are all the details you need to know.

How to stream Star Trek Discovery Season 4 in the UK

It has been confirmed that Season Four of Star Trek Discovery will be available to stream in the UK on Pluto TV, which is a free ad-supported streaming service you might not have heard of.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Black Friday discount The newly released Fire TV Stick 4K Max has just seen its biggest discount yet, letting you enjoy 4K streaming with better connectivity thanks to Wi-Fi 6 support. eBay

32% off

Now £36.99 View Deal

Specifically, it’ll air on the Sci-Fi channel inside the Pluto service. You can find the Pluto app on the iOS App Store, Roku, Fire Stick, Android TV, Samsung and LG TVs. The service can also be casted from a device to a Chromecast.

You’ll also be able to buy the series from digital retailers from Friday 26 November. We assume this will include stores like iTunes and Prime Video. The price of the series hasn’t been confirmed.

When is Star Trek Discovery Season 4 on in the UK?

You’ll be able to watch episodes of Star Trek Discovery on the Sci-Fi channel of Pluto TV starting Friday, November 26 at 9 PM.

Whether these episodes will be available to be watched on-demand remains to be seen.

In the USA the series streams on Paramount Plus.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Black Friday discount The newly released Fire TV Stick 4K Max has just seen its biggest discount yet, letting you enjoy 4K streaming with better connectivity thanks to Wi-Fi 6 support. eBay

32% off

Now £36.99 View Deal

Star Trek Discovery Episode 4 trailer

If you want to get a quick look at Discovery, there’s a trailer embedded below.