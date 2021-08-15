Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Spurs vs Man City and the Harry Kane sideshow live online

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Man City: The season kicks-off with a massive game as Manchester City travel to Spurs. Here’s how to watch live and online this Sunday.

There’s a juicy curtain raiser to the Premier League season, as Spurs take on Man City during the opening weekend of the season. The Champions have strengthened during the summer with the arrival of the £100m man Jack Grealish, while Spurs are looking to keep their best player out of the clutches of the Dubai fossil fuel billionaires.

With City making a big play to sign Tottenham talisman Harry Kane, who has made clear his intentions to leave North London, with City reportedly mulling a bid that would meet Spurs’ valuation of £150m-plus.

There is a game happening too with new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who left Wolves after a successful spell at the end of last season, taking charge for the first time. Can Spurs get back on track and challenge for the top four? Will title favourites City kick-off their campaign with a warning to the chasing pack?

These clubs’ first game of the season is on Sunday August 15 and will kick off at 4:30pm UK time. The game takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. It’ll be the first time Spurs have played in front of a full house in around 18 months. Bring it on!.

Sky Sports has the rights to show this one as part of a double bill that also includes Newcastle vs West Ham United. Once that game’s over, you’ll be able to tune into live coverage of Spurs vs City on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 4:00pm

The game will be available in 4K for Sky Q subscribers viewers. Here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

Sky is offering a discount of 25% on a three month subscription. It’ll be £25 a month (down from £33.99) and comes with three months of the Boost technology on the house.

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Premier League.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
