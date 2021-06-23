How to watch Portugal vs France at Euro 2020: Kick-off time, channel and more

How to watch Portugal vs France: The Group F decider could determine England’s next opponents at Euro 2020. Here’s how to watch Portugal vs France live online

With favourites and World Champions France, current European Champions Portugal, the might of Germany and the overachievers from Hungary, Group F is living up to its reputation as the Group of Death at Euro 2020.

Tonight, the final round of games will determine who advances in first, second and perhaps third place in the group. As well as being a huge game in its own right, it’s a big deal for England fans. After winning Group D, England will face the runners up in Group F. Other than Hungary (unlikely), none of the other options are too enticing,

Any of France, Portugal and Germany would go into a game with England as favourites. Tonight will give Gareth Southgate’s squad a chance to look at their next opponents.

Will it be Mbappe or Ronaldo? Or perhaps Kai Havertz leading the charge against the English next Tuesday night.

Portugal vs France kick-off time

The Group F finale kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday June 23. It’ll be played at the Ferenc Puskás Stadium in Budapest, Hungary. The corresponding fixture in Group F, Germany vs Hungary, kicks off at the same time at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

How to watch Portugal vs France live on TV and online

Thankfully, the BBC has the rights to show this game, with coverage starting on BBC One at 7:30pm. Why thankfully? BBC having the rights means it’s possible to watch the game in 4K HDR on the BBC iPlayer, if you have a compatible telly. Here’s how to watch the Euro 2020 in 4K on the BBC. With the tournament about to get to the business end, it’s not too late to grab the best 4K TV to watch the football.

Watch the Euros with a VPN

As always, when watching content online, we’d recommend using a VPN to protect your privacy. Here you’ll find our guide to the best VPN available for web browsing and streaming. Among the services we recommend are Express VPN, and Nord VPN, but there are plenty of others to choose from.