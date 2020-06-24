How to watch Man Utd vs Sheff Utd live on Sky Pick for free

Man Utd vs Sheff Utd has all the traits of a big Premier League clash with both teams aiming for European football next season: Our guide tells you everything you need to know to watch the game live, on any device, wherever you are for free.

Man Utd vs Sheff Utd kick-off time

The game gets underway at 6:00 pm BST tonight (June 24) and it’s one of a number of games with that kick off time, including Newcastle United vs Aston Villa.

How to watch Man Utd vs Sheff Utd in the UK

Due to the situation football finds itself in with the restart and with fans currently unable to attend games, Sky has agreed to show 25 live games on its free to air Sky Pick channel. That’s good news if you’re a Sheffield United or Manchester United as this game is one of the free ones.

If you’re already a Sky Sports subscriber then you can still watch the game on the Sky Sports Premier League channel and Sky Sports Main Event. Sky has an interesting strategy here, letting you watch the match with faux crowd noise piped in on Main Event, or without it on Sky Sports Premier League.

Coverage begins at 5.00 pm BST on Sky Pick with build-up and the kick off at 6.00 pm BST.

If you’re not a Sky Sports customer, you can tune into Pick on Freeview, Freesat, Virgin Media, or through a Sky box. You can also watch the match on Sky One.

The Pick channel is also available to watch via the Freeview Play app for iOS and Android, but these are the channel numbers:

Freeview: Channel 11

Freesat: Channel 147

Sky: Channel 159

Virgin Media: Channel 165

If you want to watch more Sky games beyond the free ones, including more games on tonight, you can get a Now TV Sky Sports pass to watch all of Sky’s games without signing a long-term contract.

These passes come in daily and monthly options and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop or tablet.

See the widget below to gander at the latest deals for Now TV, including bagging a month of the service for just £25.

Sky Sports Premier League Passes Sky Sports – Day Pass Only fancy diving into a match or two but don't want a season pass? Now TV's Sky Sports Day Pass has got you covered, and won't cost you more than a tenner either. Sky Sports – Month Pass If you're looking to catch the rest of the Premier League and then some, the Sky Sport month pass is the way to go, now over 25% cheaper for the first three months. Best part is, if you don't fancy keeping your subscription after the league is done, just cancel anytime.

If you're a fan of streaming content online, then you should also be in interested in staying safe while you're doing it and keeping your data private.

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN Save 70% off your total bill with the NordVPN 3-year subscription. You'll have one payment of £96.74 over the 3 year period making it just £2.68 per month. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as £3.49 a month and save up to 20% on your yearly bill.

