How to watch Man United vs Crystal Palace: See Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge

How to watch Man United vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League: The new era at Old Trafford starts on Sunday. Here’s how to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace.

Manchester United have enjoyed a productive week or so since firing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with wins over Villareal and Arsenal and a respectable draw at Chelsea last weekend. Now caretaker manager Michael Carrick will step aside with the new interim boss Ralf Rangnick taking the wheel for the visit of Crystal Palace.

Palace will be out to spoil the latest ‘United are back’ party, having made a good start to life under Patrick Viera where they sit comfortably in mid-table. United will fancy their chances with the likes of Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Jesse Lingard leading a talented front line.

Here’s how to watch United vs Palace this weekend.

Man United vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

This game is the first of two live games being played on Sunday December 5. Man United vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 2:00pm UK time.

How to watch Man United vs Crystal Palace

Sky Sports has the rights to show this one as part of a double bill that also includes Aston Villa vs Leicester City. First up is Manchester United vs Crystal Palace and you can tune in on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main event.

The game will be available in 4K for Sky Q subscribers viewers. Here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform. You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

