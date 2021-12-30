How to watch Man United vs Burnley on Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Man United vs Burnley in the Premier League: The final game of the midweek matchday sees Manchester United take on struggling Burnley. Here’s how to watch the live stream on via Amazon Prime Video.

Manchester United are looking to reignite the chase for Champions League football on Thursday night as they welcome a struggling Burnley side to Old Trafford.

Both sides have been massively hampered by Covid-related postponements this month, especially Burnley who have played four games less than some of their relegation-threatened rivals. Neither side will be at full strength once again, but the game will go ahead.

A win for Sean Dyche’s goal-shy side would lift them out of the relegation zone, while United could go within 4 points of fourth placed Arsenal with games in hand. Here’s how to watch the Premier League on that fancy best new TV you got for Christmas.

Man United vs Burnley kick-off time

Man United vs Burnley kicks-off at 8:15pm on Thursday December 30. The game will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester where it’s probably not going to be very pleasant for the supporters. When is it ever?

How to watch Man United vs Burnley

Amazon Prime Video is the place to be for Manchester United vs Burnley.

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription in order to tune into the game via all of the major mobile and smart TV apps, while you can also watch on the Amazon Prime Video website.

If you’re yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, or have let your subscription lapse over the last few months, you can sign-up here. It costs £79.99 a year or £7.99 a month.

If you’re lucky Amazon may offer you a 30 day Amazon Prime trial, but that’s unlikely to be available to all previous account holders. New account holders automatically get a free Amazon Prime Video trial for one month so you’ll get this game for free.

