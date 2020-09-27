How to watch Man City vs Leicester live online – channel guide and stream info

How to watch Man City vs Leicester in the Premier League. Our guide will tell you how to watch Manchester City vs Leicester City live online or on television wherever you are.

Man City vs Leicester kick-off time

Man City vs Leicester will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday September 27. The game will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester

How to watch Man City vs Leicester live online

As with the post-lockdown fixtures last season, fans are still barred from stadiums. So, the Premier League and broadcasters have come together to ensure every game can be televised for at least the month of September.

Sky Sports has the rights to carry the majority of the games as always and Man City vs Leicester will be aired on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event – coverage starts at 4:00pm

If you’re not you’re not a full Sky subscriber, you can grab Now TV Sky Sports pass. These passes come in daily, weekly and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast. See the widget below to gander at the latest deals for Now TV.

A Sky Sports Month Pass is currently available for £25.99 a month for 12 months with the ability to cancel at any time. It usually costs £33.99 a month, so this is a great deal to get the Premier League season started. You can sign up below:

Man City vs Leicester match preview

Going into the weekend, Leicester are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League having won their first two games in convincing fashion. Brendan Rodgers side made short work of Premier League newcomers West Brom on the opening weekend and comfortably beat Burnley to ensure maximum points.

The Foxes are no strangers to fast starts in the Premier League having been in genuine title contention right up until Christmas last year. They fell away badly after the restart to miss out on a Champions League spot, so will be desperate to keep the early momentum up this time around.

They face a tough task on Sunday though, as they visit the dethroned Champions Manchester City. In their opening fixture, Pep Guardiola’s men survived some late scares to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers with three points on Monday night, despite a dominant first half display.

City remain without some key players and it’s likely their understaffed rearguard will be tested by the ever-dangerous Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and the return of the talented James Madison. This looks like the clash of the weekend, at least until Liverpool vs Arsenal on Monday night.

