CES 2021 may be back to being an in-person event this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still catch some of the biggest unveilings live online. Read on to discover when and where to watch LG’s CES press conference.

CES 2022 spans January 3 to January 8, but the major announcements generally take place in the first half of the week – including LG.

This year, the South Korean tech giant will showcase its latest innovations on January 4, with a three-part keynote hosted by CEO William Cho. Scroll down to find out when and where you can watch it.

How to watch LG’s CES press conference

LG will announce its latest product updates during its World Premiere keynote on January 4 at 8am Las Vegas time – that’s 4pm for everyone here in the UK.

You can set a reminder for the press conference on YouTube now by visiting the link below, or simply bookmark this page and head back over when the livestream kicks off at 4pm to watch it here.

This year’s theme is “The Better Life You Deserve”, which LG will be breaking down into three parts – or “stories” – during its 2022 press conference.

There’s “A Bettery Life for You”, which will showcase LG’s upgradable appliances and latest entertainment devices. Products set to make an appearance include the StanbyME wireless display, the PuriCare AeroTower all-in-one air care solution and the Tiiun indoor gardening appliance.

Next up, there’s “A Better Life for All”, which details LG’s contributions to the environment and sustainability, including the energy-saving innovations in the InstaView refrigerator, the reducation of plastic components in its LG TVs and the recycled materials used to package the LG Soundbar.

LG will also discuss developments in inclusivity, with features like voice commands and Braille labelling.

The keynote will conclude with “A Better Life Tomorrow”, where the brand will talk about future technology, such as the AI-powered CLOi delivery robot and its OMNIPOD mobility concept.

Of course, we’ll be covering all the biggest CES news here at Trusted Reviews, so make sure to check back after the press conference for all the latest major updates.