How to rewatch THAT Kendrick Super Bowl half-time show in Dolby Atmos

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl half-time performance may have produced more headlines than the game itself or the attendance of a president and the (other) most popular musician on the planet.

Now, it’s possible to relive one of the most iconic – and most controversial – half-time shows of all time, with even better audio.

Apple, which has sponsored the event for the last three years, has kindly uploaded the half time show with Dolby Atmos-powered Spatial Audio fully enabled.

Dolby Atmos is an immersive, 360-degree audio format that can simulate the feeling of actually being there for the diss-heavy set that was compulsive viewing for everyone, unless your name happens to be Drake.

If you didn’t stay up for the big game, you can join in the fun – and the rampant online discussion of every single frame – thanks to the Apple Music app.

Here’s how.

What you’ll need

A iPhone or Android phone

The Apple Music app

An Apple Music subscription

The Short Version

Open the Apple Music app Head to the ‘New’ tab Tap ‘Relive Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Half Time Show’ Enjoy the show