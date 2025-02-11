How to rewatch THAT Kendrick Super Bowl half-time show in Dolby Atmos
Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl half-time performance may have produced more headlines than the game itself or the attendance of a president and the (other) most popular musician on the planet.
Now, it’s possible to relive one of the most iconic – and most controversial – half-time shows of all time, with even better audio.
Apple, which has sponsored the event for the last three years, has kindly uploaded the half time show with Dolby Atmos-powered Spatial Audio fully enabled.
Dolby Atmos is an immersive, 360-degree audio format that can simulate the feeling of actually being there for the diss-heavy set that was compulsive viewing for everyone, unless your name happens to be Drake.
If you didn’t stay up for the big game, you can join in the fun – and the rampant online discussion of every single frame – thanks to the Apple Music app.
Here’s how.
What you’ll need
- A iPhone or Android phone
- The Apple Music app
- An Apple Music subscription
The Short Version
- Open the Apple Music app
- Head to the ‘New’ tab
- Tap ‘Relive Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Half Time Show’
- Enjoy the show
Step
1
Open the Apple Music app
This shouldn’t be too challenging for you now, should it?
Step
2
Locate the New tab
At the foot of the Apple Music display you’ll see the New tab. Tap it.
Step
3
Locate the ‘Relive Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show’
Naturally, Apple has this front and sensor. One tap of this and you’re in.
Step
4
Enjoy the show
You’ll see the Dolby Atmos icon beneath the playback, indicating the half-time show is playing in Dolby Atmos. This works very well with a pair of AirPods Pro or AirPods Max.