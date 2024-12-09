How to watch Hallmark Channel Christmas movies in the UK

Love them or hate them, cheesy Christmas movies are a great way to get into the festive spirit.

Hallmark undoubtedly boasts the biggest and best reputation for offering those feel-good, typically romantic comedy films that are set around Christmas or the festive season.

Until recently, accessing the Hallmark channel in the UK has required a complicated setup and involved using a VPN, however now it’s easier than ever to watch Hallmark movies and shows and just requires a subscription to Amazon Prime.

It’s incredibly simple to watch the Hallmark channel – in fact it’s as easy as accessing any other subscription through your Amazon Prime Video account.

Read on to see our step by step guide on how to watch the Hallmark channel and all its Christmas films in the UK.

What you need:

Amazon Prime subscription

The short version:

Open Amazon Prime Video

Tap Search

Search for Hallmark TV

Choose the Hallmark TV channel

Tap the Hallmark Plus logo

Tap the Start your 7-day free trial button

Confirm your details

Step

1 Open Amazon Prime Video We’ll demonstrate the steps using the Amazon Prime Video iOS app, however the steps are similar when using the Android or desktop app and through the Amazon Prime Video website on a browser. Step

2 Tap Search Tap the magnifying glass icon at the bottom of the app. If you’re using the web or mobile browser then simply tap the search bar. Step

3 Search for Hallmark TV Tap the search bar towards the top of the screen and use the on-screen keyboard to type ‘Hallmark TV’. Step

4 Choose the Hallmark TV channel This should be the first choice in the list of options, as shown here. Step

5 Tap the Hallmark Plus logo Tapping the logo at the top of the screen will take you directly to the option to subscribe.



Before you do this however, feel free to scroll through the available movies. If you see one you like, then tapping it will take you to the subscription page too.

Step

6 Tap the Start your 7-day free trial button Tap the Start your 7-day free trial button, as shown here. If you’ve already subscribed then you’ll see an option to resubscribe instead.

Step

7 Confirm your details Check the details to ensure the correct email, payment method and billing address is chosen. Once you’re happy, tap the yellow ‘Start your free trial – Pay later’ button.



Alternatively, if you don’t want to start a free trial and instead want to pay straight away then tap Start watching now.

