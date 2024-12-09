Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Hallmark Channel Christmas movies in the UK

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Love them or hate them, cheesy Christmas movies are a great way to get into the festive spirit.

Hallmark undoubtedly boasts the biggest and best reputation for offering those feel-good, typically romantic comedy films that are set around Christmas or the festive season. 

Until recently, accessing the Hallmark channel in the UK has required a complicated setup and involved using a VPN, however now it’s easier than ever to watch Hallmark movies and shows and just requires a subscription to Amazon Prime. 

It’s incredibly simple to watch the Hallmark channel – in fact it’s as easy as accessing any other subscription through your Amazon Prime Video account. 

Read on to see our step by step guide on how to watch the Hallmark channel and all its Christmas films in the UK.

What you need:

  • Amazon Prime subscription

The short version:

  • Open Amazon Prime Video 
  • Tap Search 
  • Search for Hallmark TV
  • Choose the Hallmark TV channel
  • Tap the Hallmark Plus logo
  • Tap the Start your 7-day free trial button
  • Confirm your details

  1. Step
    1

    Open Amazon Prime Video

    We’ll demonstrate the steps using the Amazon Prime Video iOS app, however the steps are similar when using the Android or desktop app and through the Amazon Prime Video website on a browser.Prime Video app on iPhone home page

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the magnifying glass icon at the bottom of the app. If you’re using the web or mobile browser then simply tap the search bar.Search icon on Prime Video iOS app

  3. Step
    3

    Search for Hallmark TV

    Tap the search bar towards the top of the screen and use the on-screen keyboard to type ‘Hallmark TV’.Search bar in Amazon Prime Video iOS app highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Choose the Hallmark TV channel

    This should be the first choice in the list of options, as shown here.Hallmark TV in Amazon Prime Video iOS app search page with Hallmark TV channel highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    Tapping the logo at the top of the screen will take you directly to the option to subscribe. 

    Before you do this however, feel free to scroll through the available movies. If you see one you like, then tapping it will take you to the subscription page too.
    Hallmark Plus page on Amazon Prime Video with the logo and free trial option highlighted

  6. Step
    6

    Tap the Start your 7-day free trial button

    Tap the Start your 7-day free trial button, as shown here. If you’ve already subscribed then you’ll see an option to resubscribe instead. 
    Option to start free trial of Hallmark Plus

  7. Step
    7

    Confirm your details

    Check the details to ensure the correct email, payment method and billing address is chosen. Once you’re happy, tap the yellow ‘Start your free trial – Pay later’ button. 

    Alternatively, if you don’t want to start a free trial and instead want to pay straight away then tap Start watching now.
    Confirm details page for setting up Hallmark Plus subscription

Troubleshooting

How much is a Hallmark subscription?

The Hallmark Plus subscription is £4.49 per month. This is a monthly, rolling subscription which will continue to renew until cancelled.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

