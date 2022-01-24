How to watch Euphoria Season 2 in the UK

Euphoria has taken the world by storm, with the Season 2 premiere pulling in over 2.4 million viewers.

We’d expect that the show has a couple of fans in the UK, which is why we’re going to tell you exactly how you can tune in, as well as a spoiler-free rundown of last season.

How to stream Euphoria in the UK

The only places you can stream Euphoria in the UK is on NOW and Sky Atlantic, so you’re going to need a subscription.

NOW runs a seven-day free trial for new users if you think you can finish the season in a week, with the Entertainment Membership costing £9.99 a month.

How many episodes are in Season 2 of Euphoria?

The total number of episodes in the second season is 11, with three currently available to watch on NOW.

What time does each episode come out?

The show came back on 10 January, and as previously stated, there are 11 episodes to see.

Each episode will be available to stream at 2am every Monday, with them airing weekly at 9pm on Sky Atlantic, so mark your calendars.

What happens in Euphoria Season One?

We’re not going to spoil the first season, so anyone who hasn’t gotten to the final episode can read on safely.

Euphoria follows a group of high school students in a brutally honest take on how teenagers are handling themselves and their friends in a world of trauma, social media and relationships.

It stars Zendaya, who plays Rue. She struggles throughout the season with her drug addiction but manages to find some peace after falling for the new kid at school, Jules, who’s played by Hunter Schafer.

The final episode was littered with ambiguity and the show overall has been praised for its honesty and dark look at teenage life in America. With a great cast and some strong, emotional storylines, Euphoria Season 2 is definitely one to catch up with this year.

Check out the trailer for Euphoria Season 2 just below.