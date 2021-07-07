How to watch England vs Denmark at Euro 2020 – live stream on TV and online

How to watch England vs Denmark at Euro 2020. At 8pm tonight, England take on Denmark as Gareth Southgate’s men aim to do one better than they managed at the 2018 World Cup and progress onto the final of Euro 2020. Here’s how to watch England vs Denmark live online.

Gareth Southgate’s team will be feeling confident after demolishing Ukraine 4-0 in the quarter finals, but Denmark will undoubtedly present a sterner test.

While Ukraine qualified for the knock-out phase via the list of best third-placed teams with only a narrow 2-1 win over North Macedonia to their name, Denmark have seriously impressed at every step. Despite the trauma of Christian Eriksen’s on-pitch collapse in their opening fixture, the Danes have looked formidable, chalking up a 4-0 win over Wales and a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic enroute to the semi finals.

Still, with England yet to concede a goal in over 450 minutes of Euro 2020 football so far, and with home advantage at Wembley Stadium, the team will feel encouraged that they have a great opportunity to take on Italy in the final on Sunday.

Here’s how to watch England vs Denmark.

England vs Denmark kick-off time

England vs Denmark will kick off at Wembley Stadium at 8pm UK time on Wednesday 7 July. Expect the team sheets to be announced about an hour before play gets underway.

How to watch England vs Denmark live online

England vs Denmark will be broadcast on ITV, with coverage starting at 7pm UK time. If you’re viewing online, you’ll be able to tune in via the ITV Hub website and mobile apps.



Unfortunately you won’t be able to watch Euro 2020 in 4K tonight, as ITV doesn’t provide that option, but if you’re watching ITV HD on Freeview, you’ll still benefit from purchasing one of the best 4K TVs around.

Watch the Euros with a VPN

When watching video online, a secure VPN – like Express VPN or Nord VPN – can help protect your privacy. Read our guide on the best VPN available for web browsing and streaming for our latest tried and tested recommendations.