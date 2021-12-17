 large image

How to watch Elf this festive season

Here’s how you can tune into one of the most wholesome tales about family and Christmas spirit this festive season in the UK.

If you’re looking to catch up with one of everyone’s favourite childhood films, then you should look no further than Elf, the wholesome Christmas tale starring Will Ferrell and Zoe Deschanel.

Keep reading to find out how you can watch it in the UK.

Where can I stream Elf?

You have a couple of options if you’re looking to stream, as Elf is available on both Sky Cinema and on Now, but you’ll need to make sure that you have the Cinema Membership subscription.

And if you don’t have either of these subscriptions, you can always rent or buy the film on Amazon Prime, Google Play and YouTube.

What is Elf about?

Elf focuses on Buddy, played by the aforementioned Will Ferrell, who lives in the North Pole. After learning that he is, in fact, a human and not an Elf, he decides to seek out his biological father, Walter, who lives in New York.

After getting to the Big Apple, Buddy ends up meeting Jovie, an unenthusiastic Christmas worker in a retail store to who he is immediately attracted. She helps him better navigate the city, where he ends up meeting his father along with his young son, Michael.

After moving in with his newfound family, Buddy helps to spread cheer to the cynical Walter and shows Michael how much fun Christmas can be when you let loose and enjoy it.

Coming out in 2003, Elf is a Christmas comedy that families of all ages can enjoy, and no matter your tastes we guarantee that you’ll be rooting for Buddy at the end of the film. So cuddle up in your cosiest blanket and whip up some Breakfast Spaghetti for a Christmas you won’t forget.

