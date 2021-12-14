How to watch December’s Nintendo Indie World Direct

Here’s what we’re expecting from Nintendo Indie World Direct, and how you can tune in so you don’t miss out.

Nintendo will be bringing a whole presentation dedicated to all the indie games that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch console in the near future. The event will take place tomorrow on 15 December, at 9am PT, which is 5pm over here in the UK.

The tweet announcing the event has claimed it will last around 20 minutes, and since it is focusing only on independent games, you shouldn’t go in expecting to see announcements for the next Breath of the Wild or Metroid Prime games.

If you’re interested in tuning in to the Indie World show as it airs, you can watch it right here. Bookmark this page to see what Nintendo has in store for us.

You also have the option of watching via the Nintendo UK YouTube page. Just click on the link prior once the event kickstarts.

In terms of what we’ll be expecting out of this event, the last Indie World Presentation was back in August, when we saw announcements for Loop Hero, Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon, Eastward and Tetris Effect: Connected, alongside many more.

It’s likely that this event will be similar to the last one, with some new and interesting games that we can all sink our teeth into, which have been made by lesser-known developers.

Nintendo has been pretty sparse on the details here, but we can hope that multiple games of various genres will be announced, so we have a couple of options when we’re picking out the next Indie gem of 2022.

