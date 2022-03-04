How to watch City vs United in the Manchester Derby live on TV and online

How to watch Man City vs Man United. It’s the Manchester Derby in the Premier League game of the weekend. Here’s how to watch Man City vs Man United.

The Manchester Derby is always one of the most anticipated games of the Premier League campaign and once again, it’s United who’ll be trying to put a big dent in their city rivals’ title hopes.

The sky blue half of Manchester is chasing a fourth Championship in five years, but have come under pressure from a resurgent Liverpool in recent weeks. A win against United would represent the navigation of a potential banana skin for Pep Guardiola’s relentless men.

United continue to struggle despite finding themselves in sole possession of fourth place in the Premier League. Under the temporary stewardship of Ralf Rangnick, the Red Devils are grinding out wins, but have rarely looked convincing.

Sunday’s game represents the perfect opportunity to show that progress is indeed happening at the Old Trafford Club and that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t just another pointless vanity signing. We won’t be holding our breath on that one.

Here’s how to watch Man United vs Man City. perhaps on that best new TV you got in the Christmas sales!

Man United vs Man City kick-off time

The Manchester Derby between Manchester City and Manchester United will kick off at 4:30pm UK time on Sunday March 6. The game is being played on blue soil at the Etihad Stadium. It’s part of a Premier League double bill on Sunday that also features Watford vs Arsenal.

How to watch Man United vs Man City

Sky Sports has the rights to show Sunday’s Premier League games in the UK. Coverage of Man City vs Man United starts at 4:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

