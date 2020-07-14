Tonight, football fans will be treated to another free Premier League fixture in Chelsea vs Norwich. As the Blues host the already relegated Norwich, they are looking to claim all three points in their push towards qualification for next year’s Champions League. Our guide tells you everything you need to know in order to watch tonight’s game for free, on any device.

Chelsea vs Norwich kick-off time

The game gets underway at 8:15pm BST at Stamford Bridge.

How to watch Chelsea vs Norwich in the UK

The game is available to Sky customers on Sky One, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HD and for free on Sky Pick.

If you’re not a Sky Sports customer, you can tune into Pick on Freeview, Freesat, Virgin Media, or through a Sky box. The Pick channel is also available to watch via the Freeview Play app for iOS and Android, but these are the channel numbers:

Freeview: Channel 11

Freesat: Channel 147

Sky: Channel 159

Virgin Media: Channel 165

If you’re a Sky customer and want to catch the action on your mobile device, you can download the Sky Go app on your and watch the game wherever you are. You will need a solid internet connection though.

If, again, you’re not a Sky customer but you still want to stream to your device of choice, you can do so with a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass. Take a look at the best offers on a daily or monthly pass below.

If you’re streaming online content, like Sky Sports, then you’ll want to stay safe while doing so. It’s important to protect your PC from viruses and hackers, and using a VPN while online is a great way of doing that.

Take a look below at our selection of the best VPN deals going.

Chelsea vs Norwich match preview

Norwich have accrued just 21 points and are rock bottom of the league, with relegation to the Championship already confirmed. It would be a huge upset if they could spring a surprise on Chelsea this evening. But could the reduced pressure see Norwich play their best football?

Conversely, Chelsea are currently in third place with 60 points. They’re just a point ahead of the chasing pack – Manchester United and Leicester City – meaning that three points could be all-important for the Blues.

They took a beating last time out though, losing 3-0 to Sheffield United. In their last two games they’ve conceded five goals, so Norwich could have a few chances.

If they are to capitalise on them, they’ll need star forwards – Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell – to play at their very best.

Can Chelsea pull away from United and Leicester? Or will Norwich spring an upset? The match is live and free on Sky Pick tonight.

