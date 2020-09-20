The first Premier League top six clash of the season will be shown live on TV tonight, as Klopp’s title winners head to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

This is a game you won’t want to miss, with the previous contest between the two sides proving to be an eight goal thriller. Frank Lampard will no doubt be itching for revenge, with a fierce rivalry starting to develop between the two managers.

Chelsea vs Liverpool kick-off time

The match will kick off at 4.30pm BST today. The pre-match build up will begin at 4pm BST, just in case you want to hear the pundits offer their thoughts and predictions on the fixture.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the UK

The Chelsea vs Liverpool match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, via the Premier League and Main Event channels.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch on your Sky TV box, with the option to have fake crowd noise in the background so you don’t have to suffer the eerie silence.

If you haven’t got a Sky Sports subscription, you can purchase a Now TV Sky Sports pass in order to watch the game instead. A day pass will cost you £9.98, also granting you access to the Newcastle vs Brighton match which kicks off at 2pm.

Now TV is also bundling a Sky Sports Mobile Month Pass with the day pass, so you’ll be able to watch plenty more Premier League matches throughout September via your smartphone.

Chelsea vs Liverpool match preview

Chelsea have had a busy summer in the transfer market, spending over £200 million on a number of high-profile signings. Unfortunately, Frank Lampard has confirmed a slew of match fitness and injury concerns, which means that the only new signings likely to start against Liverpool will be Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

But after scoring three goals against Brighton last Monday, Chelsea will be heading into their Home encounter against Liverpool in high spirits.

Liverpool seemingly have no fresh injury concerns, although it will be too early for new signing Thiago Alcântara to be involved.

Mohamed Salah will be the player to watch, after scoring a hatrick against Leeds last weekend. However, after conceding three goals in the same match after calamitous mistakes from Van Dijk and Gomez, Liverpool’s defence is looking very vulnerable at the moment.

If you’re planning on streaming the match online, then you should consider using a VPN to ensure your private data and online activity remains in safe hands.

A VPN will allow you to connect to the internet with a different IP address somewhere else in the world, making it far more difficult for hackers and snoopers to keep track of you.

