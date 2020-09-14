How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea online – here are the live stream details

The Premier League is back! And, for the time being, every single fixture will be televised. Our guide will tell you how to watch Brighton vs Chelsea live online or on television wherever you are

Brighton vs Chelsea kick-off time

The final fixture of the opening weekend, Brighton vs Chelsea will kick off at 8:15pm on Monday September 14. The game will be played at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton.

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea live online

As with the post-lockdown fixtures last season, fans are still barred from stadiums. So, the Premier League and broadcasters have come together to ensure every game can be televised for at least the month of September.

Sky Sports has the rights to carry the majority of the games as always and Brighton vs Chelsea will be aired on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event – coverage starts at 8:00pm

If you’re not you’re not a full Sky subscriber, you can grab Now TV Sky Sports pass. These passes come in daily, weekly and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast. See the widget below to gander at the latest deals for Now TV.

A Sky Sports Month Pass is currently available for £25.99 a month for 12 months with the ability to chancel at any time. It usually costs £33.99 a month, so this is a great deal to get the Premier League season started. You can sign up below:

Brighton vs Chelsea match preview

Chelsea wasted no time entering the market following the 12-month transfer ban, by spending big in the summer to boost Frank Lampard’s chances of improving on last season’s fourth-place finish. That was considered about par, so it’ll be interesting to see whether the influx of talent like Timo Werner, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz can catapult the Stamford Bridge side into title contention this time around.

They face a tricky opening fixture at Graham Potter’s Brighton, who managed largely to avoid the relegation dog fight with some big results following the resumption of play this summer. The south coast side will be hoping to consolidate their position. However, a modest few weeks of business in the transfer market, compared to rivals, might make life more difficult. The only high profile arrival is that of Adam Lallana on a free transfer from Liverpool. His inability to stay fit over the last few seasons may lessen his impact, but his ability is in no doubt.

Seasons predictions? Chelsea to finish 3rd, but much closer to the eventual champions than in 2019/20. Brighton will stay up again and push to 14th in the Premier League. Tonight, we’ll go for a 0-2 win for the visitors.

