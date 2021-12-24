How to watch Australia vs England in the Boxing Day Ashes test live on TV and online

How to watch Australia vs England in the third Ashes test. It’s the traditional Boxing Day test match Down Under and it’s live on television and online.

Australia vs England in The Ashes. The source of more English misery than a fire at a PG Tips factory. So far, this series in Australia has been no different.

The England cricket team finds itself in familiar territory heading into the traditional Boxing Day test match. They’re 2-0 down in the five match series after two meek defeats at the hands of a rampant Australian side.

The third test offers Joe Root’s men a chance for redemption at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. If a comeback is going to happen, it’ll have to be here. Here’s how you can watch (probably peeking through your fingers, but watch nonetheless).

Sign up for Disney+ Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. Disney+

£7.99 a month View Deal

Australia vs England start time

The first delivery will be bowled at midnight on Saturday 25th December at 23:30pm UK time, which is Boxing Day in Australia. The third-test is being played at the iconic MCG.

How to watch Australia vs England

BT Sport has the rights to The Ashes series, which might be a blow to those who’re used to watching the cricket via Sky Sports’ excellent coverage. Coverage of the series starts an hour before play gets underway on BT Sport 1. You can tune in from 10:30 UK time for the build-up.

You’ll be able to watch live on television and via the BT Sport mobile and smart TV apps, as well as the BT Sport website.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming The Ashes games.