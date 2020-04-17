An all-new adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s well-loved young adult fiction series, Artemis Fowl, is headed for Disney Plus this summer. The books, and now the film, focus on the adventures of the eponymous protagonist, Artemis Fowl, in an adventure that mixes reality and fantasy.

The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Colin Farrell, Nonso Anozie, Judi Dench and Josh Gad, alongside Ferdia Shaw, who takes on the title role.

When Artemis’ father (Colin Farrell) is kidnapped, Artemis is forced into cooperation and conflict with a wide-ranging cast of fantastical creatures, some are friendly… some aren’t so friendly. The story that ensues is a classic family adventure that looks tremendously well-suited to Disney’s new streaming platform.

Disney+ offer Disney+ (7-day free trial) Dive into Disney's brand new streaming service and watch shows likes The Mandalorian, The Simpsons and more, completely free for the first seven days of your subscription.

Artemis Fowl trailer

The latest trailer for the upcoming feature sees Artemis introduced to his father’s mysterious past, as well as fairies, dwarves and a man-eating giant.

Director, Kenneth Branagh, said:

“Artemis Fowl is a true original. In challenging times, a twelve year old criminal mastermind is one heck of a travelling companion. Smart, funny, and cool as mustard, he’ll take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters, and mix magic with mayhem. His own family is everything to him, and (although he’d never admit it), he’d be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney Plus.”

How to watch Artemis Fowl: When is Artemis Fowl out?

Artemis Fowl was set for a May release in cinemas, but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the situation has changed.

The film is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus and makes its debut on June 12. Until then, there’s plenty to keep Disney Plus subscribers entertained. The new streaming platform has everything from Marvel, to Star Wars, to original Disney classics and The Simpsons.

How to sign up for a Disney Plus free trial

You can try Disney Plus for free, thanks to an introductory offer. After that trial elapses, the platform costs £5.99 a month.

