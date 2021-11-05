How to watch Arcane, the League of Legends TV series

League of Legends now has its very own animated TV show. Here’s how you can watch Arcane in the UK when it launches.

Any fans of the long-standing game League of Legends will be thrilled to know that a new animated TV show is coming out that’s based on the game.

With the League of Legends World Championship almost coming to an end, this is the perfect time to enjoy some LoL content in its stead. Keep reading to learn how you can watch Arcane in the UK when it comes out.

When is Arcane coming out?

Arcane will be out very soon, at 3am on Sunday, November 7. That also falls right after the last day of the LoL World Championships, so you can jump out of the battlefield and into a new show.

Where can I watch Arcane?

The League of Legends show will be making its official debut on Netflix, so all you need is a Netflix membership to start on this new adventure.

The show is being sectioned out into three weekly acts, each of which will be comprised of three episodes. The second and third acts will be coming onto Netflix at later dates, on November 13 and November 20 respectively, so you won’t be able to binge the show at release.

It’s also been reported that some content creators will be able to stream Arcane, so if you don’t have a Netflix account you can tune into the show on Twitch, as long as you don’t mind a running commentary in the background.

What is Arcane about?

The animated show will be integrated into LoL canon, with the idea that the show will act as a prequel for the game. The main focus will be on the tension between the city of Piltover and the underground world of Zaun, with themes that will cover the inequality between civilizations.

We will see the violent uprising of Zuan as they fight for their rights, alongside another storyline that will look at Vi and Jinx, two League of Legends characters that already have a history in the game.

And you don’t have to worry about Arcane tripping in the way of LoL lore, the show is being made with input from LoL developer, Riot Games.

You can check out the trailer for Arcane just below: