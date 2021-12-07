 large image

How to watch AC Milan vs Liverpool in the Champions League

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch AC Milan vs Liverpool in the Champions League group stages. It’s win and you’re in for AC Milan, but Liverpool are tonight’s opposition at the San Siro. Here’s how to watch.

Heading into the final match day of the Champions League group stages AC Milan know a win will see them return to the last 16 for the first time since the 2012-2013 season. Standing in the Italian side’s way are fellow six-time winners Liverpool, who currently sit pretty at the top of the group having won all five games.

As both teams head into tonight’s heavyweight clash, Milan will hope the reds field a weakened team to improve hopes of passage at the expense of Porto or Atletico Madrid. However, Liverpool could become the only English team ever to go 100% in the group stages, so there’s plenty at stake for both sides.

Here’s how to watch the big game at the San Siro…

AC Milan vs Liverpool kick-off time

AC Milan vs Liverpool will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday December 7. The game is being played at the iconic San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. It’s sure to be a wonderful occasion fit for two European heavyweights.

How to watch AC Milan vs Liverpool

BT Sport is the place to be tonight. The broadcaster has exclusive rights to stream the Champions League in the UK to for this season. That means you’ll need a subscription of sorts to watch the game. Luckily there are loads of options.

Coverage of tonight’s game starts at 7:45pm UK time on BT Sport 2 and in 4K UHD on BT Sport Ultimate.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Champions League games

