How to wall mount a TV

Wall mounting a TV is a brilliant idea. It gives you more flexibility to put your TV where you want it, and if you go for an arm, rather than a straight bracket, you can reposition the screen as often as you like.

Even if you have a TV stand, wall mounting can still be a good idea. By removing your TV’s stand, you no longer need the space for it, so you use the space under your TV for remotes, set-top boxes or anything else you need.

First, you need to choose the right bracket for your TV. There are three main types: flat brackets keep your TV at one position on the wall; angle brackets let you tilt the screen a little; arms give you more movement, and let you pull your TV out and swing it from side to side.

I prefer arms, as they’re more flexible and make it easier to plug cables in, as you can pull your TV forward.

You need to buy the right type of arm for your TV. Brackets will state which size TV they’re suitable for and the maximum weight that they’re capable of holding. Check your TV’s specs on the manufacturer’s website and make sure that your chosen bracket will support your TV.

Finally, you’ll need to check that your TV has a VESA mount at the back. This is a standard, although one with various sizes: 50×50, 75×75, 100×100, 200×100, 100×200, 200x200mm, 400x400mm, 600x400mm and 800x400mm all exist. Your TV’s manual will say which type of VESA mount it has, so check that your chosen TV bracket supports it. Most brackets support a wide-range of mount sizes.

Finally, you need to check the wall type you’re attaching the TV to. If it’s a solid wall, then you’re definitely all good. If you’ve got a hollow plasterboard wall, then you should ideally use a stud finder and attach the mount to this; if the studs are in the wrong place, you can use hollow wall anchors instead (more of this in the steps below).

What we used

AVF Superior wall mount

Cordless drill

Regular tools (hammer, screwdriver, spirit level)

The short version

Get the right mounting screws

Remove the TV’s stand

Fit the rear brackets

Line up the mount

Drill the first hole

Fit a hollow wall anchor

Line up the remaining screws

Attach your TV