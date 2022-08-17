 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to view your App Store purchase history

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

If you want to keep track of your App Store spending, then just follow our guide to see how you can stay in the loop.

It can be frighteningly easy to lose track of your spending on the App Store, but fortunately there’s an easy way to keep tabs on exactly how much you’ve spent. Follow our guide, and you will soon be fully up to date with all your purchases.

What we used

  • We used the iPhone 13, but you can use any device with a browser.

The Short Version

  • Go to reportaproblem.apple.com and sign in with your Apple ID
  • Sign in with your Apple ID and password
  • Your recent purchases will appear on a list

  1. Step
    1

    Go to reportaproblem.apple.com and sign in with your Apple ID

    First of all, open your browser and go to the web address reportaproblem.apple.com. Sign in with your Apple ID, as prompted.

  2. Step
    2

    Your recent purchases will appear on a list

    Once signed in, there will be a list of your recent purchases available to browse.

FAQs

Why would I need to check my App Store purchase history?

You might want to check your App Store spending to keep track of your habits, to ensure you haven’t made any accidental purchases, or to check that you haven’t been overcharged for something.

How can I claim for a refund if I spot a discrepancy?

You can tap on any of the spending entries and choose to claim a refund if you believe that you have been wrongly charged.

You might like…

How to turn off Face ID on your iPhone

How to turn off Face ID on your iPhone

Peter Phelps 1 day ago
How to change the font size on iPhone

How to change the font size on iPhone

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
How to withhold your number on an iPhone

How to withhold your number on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
How to change app icons on your iPhone

How to change app icons on your iPhone

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch

How to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to scan documents with your iPhone

How to scan documents with your iPhone

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.