How to view your App Store purchase history

It can be frighteningly easy to lose track of your spending on the App Store, but fortunately there’s an easy way to keep tabs on exactly how much you’ve spent. Follow our guide, and you will soon be fully up to date with all your purchases.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13, but you can use any device with a browser.

The Short Version

1 Go to reportaproblem.apple.com and sign in with your Apple ID First of all, open your browser and go to the web address reportaproblem.apple.com. Sign in with your Apple ID, as prompted. Step

2 Your recent purchases will appear on a list Once signed in, there will be a list of your recent purchases available to browse.