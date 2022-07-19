How to use your Apple Watch as a camera remote

Looking to use your Apple Watch as a shutter control to capture the perfect selfie of family portrait? Here is how you can turn your Apple Watch into a camera remote in just a few simple steps.

You may not realise it but your Apple Watch can be used for a lot more than just telling the time. Alongside all the usual health features you would expect, there are some useful additions that may come in handy.

For example, you can actually use your Apple Watch as a camera remote, allowing you to take pictures on your iPhone via your Watch. This is ideal for those scenarios where you want a take a group photo and your iPhone is mounted up, as you can get a preview shot on the Apple Watch, too.

Keep reading to find out how you can use your Apple Watch as a camera remote.

Step

1 Open your Apple Watch Open up your Apple Watch. You will want to make sure that both your Apple Watch and iPhone are paired and turned on. Step

2 Find the Camera Remote app Once you have opened your Apple Watch, you will need to find the Camera Remote app. Step

3 Click on the Camera Remote app Find the Camera Remote app and click on it. It looks like a small grey camera with a small arrow on the top. Step

4 Line up your shot When you’re in the app, your iPhone will open up the camera app automatically. You can line up your shot using the iPhone, and you will be able to see the preview on the Apple Watch. You also have the option to flip between the front and rear cameras, as well as set a timer. This can be done by clicking on the hamburger menu button in the lower right-hand corner. Step

5 Click the white circle Once your shot is lined up and you’re happy with it, click on the circular white button on the Apple Watch to take a photo. Step

6 Check your photo on your iPhone After you have taken a photo, you can check your iPhone’s Photo Library to see what it looks like.