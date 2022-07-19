 large image

How to use your Apple Watch as a camera remote

Looking to use your Apple Watch as a shutter control to capture the perfect selfie of family portrait? Here is how you can turn your Apple Watch into a camera remote in just a few simple steps.

You may not realise it but your Apple Watch can be used for a lot more than just telling the time. Alongside all the usual health features you would expect, there are some useful additions that may come in handy.

For example, you can actually use your Apple Watch as a camera remote, allowing you to take pictures on your iPhone via your Watch. This is ideal for those scenarios where you want a take a group photo and your iPhone is mounted up, as you can get a preview shot on the Apple Watch, too.

Keep reading to find out how you can use your Apple Watch as a camera remote.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open your Apple Watch
  • Find the Camera Remote app
  • Click on the Camera Remote app
  • Line up your shot
  • Click the white circle
  • Check your photo on your iPhone

  1. Step
    1

    Open your Apple Watch

    Open up your Apple Watch. You will want to make sure that both your Apple Watch and iPhone are paired and turned on. The home screen on my Watch 6

  2. Step
    2

    Find the Camera Remote app

    Once you have opened your Apple Watch, you will need to find the Camera Remote app. The apps screen on an Apple Watch

  3. Step
    3

    Click on the Camera Remote app

    Find the Camera Remote app and click on it. It looks like a small grey camera with a small arrow on the top.Find the Camera Remote app in apple watch

  4. Step
    4

    Line up your shot

    When you’re in the app, your iPhone will open up the camera app automatically. You can line up your shot using the iPhone, and you will be able to see the preview on the Apple Watch. You also have the option to flip between the front and rear cameras, as well as set a timer. This can be done by clicking on the hamburger menu button in the lower right-hand corner. Lining up the shot you want in Apple Watch

  5. Step
    5

    Click the white circle

    Once your shot is lined up and you’re happy with it, click on the circular white button on the Apple Watch to take a photo. The camera remote app in apple watch 6

  6. Step
    6

    Check your photo on your iPhone

    After you have taken a photo, you can check your iPhone’s Photo Library to see what it looks like. Finished photo on iphone taken on apple watch

FAQs

Is there a timer function on the Apple Watch Camera Remote app?

Yes, you can set a three-second timer on the Camera Remote app that can be helpful if you need a few more seconds to take a shot.

