How to use your Apple Watch as a camera remote
Looking to use your Apple Watch as a shutter control to capture the perfect selfie of family portrait? Here is how you can turn your Apple Watch into a camera remote in just a few simple steps.
You may not realise it but your Apple Watch can be used for a lot more than just telling the time. Alongside all the usual health features you would expect, there are some useful additions that may come in handy.
For example, you can actually use your Apple Watch as a camera remote, allowing you to take pictures on your iPhone via your Watch. This is ideal for those scenarios where you want a take a group photo and your iPhone is mounted up, as you can get a preview shot on the Apple Watch, too.
Keep reading to find out how you can use your Apple Watch as a camera remote.
What we used
- We used an Apple Watch 6 paired with an iPhone 13 Pro, running on watchOS 8 and iOS 15, respectively
The Short Version
- Open your Apple Watch
- Find the Camera Remote app
- Click on the Camera Remote app
- Line up your shot
- Click the white circle
- Check your photo on your iPhone
Step
1
Open your Apple Watch
Open up your Apple Watch. You will want to make sure that both your Apple Watch and iPhone are paired and turned on.
Step
2
Find the Camera Remote app
Once you have opened your Apple Watch, you will need to find the Camera Remote app.
Step
3
Click on the Camera Remote app
Find the Camera Remote app and click on it. It looks like a small grey camera with a small arrow on the top.
Step
4
Line up your shot
When you’re in the app, your iPhone will open up the camera app automatically. You can line up your shot using the iPhone, and you will be able to see the preview on the Apple Watch. You also have the option to flip between the front and rear cameras, as well as set a timer. This can be done by clicking on the hamburger menu button in the lower right-hand corner.
Step
5
Click the white circle
Once your shot is lined up and you’re happy with it, click on the circular white button on the Apple Watch to take a photo.
Step
6
Check your photo on your iPhone
After you have taken a photo, you can check your iPhone’s Photo Library to see what it looks like.
FAQs
Yes, you can set a three-second timer on the Camera Remote app that can be helpful if you need a few more seconds to take a shot.